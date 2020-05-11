OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will veto two key components of a budget deal reached by lawmakers, he said Monday.
Stitt said he is vetoing House Bills 2741 and 2742, which would divert money from various pension programs to fund education.
“I will not play a part in this,” Stitt said.
The measures would reduce the amount of additional money lawmakers had been sending to the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System, Oklahoma Police Pension Retirement System, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, and Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System.
In recent years lawmakers have put additional dollars into the pension funds to make them more solvent.
The two measures would not touch the corpus of the pension funds and would not be expected to affect retirees' benefits. The bills would divert a portion — 25% — of the additional dollars otherwise going to the funds, lawmakers said.
Stitt accused lawmakers of “raiding” pension funds to balance the budget, which is nothing new.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said Stitt’s vetoes effectively would reduce education funding by $111.9 million.
Stitt said he is still reviewing other aspects of the budget proposal and had several questions.
He said lawmakers pulled $180 million out of funding for roads and bridges, something that will affect the eight-year plan.
“That is another false communication,” said House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.
Wallace said legislators would be giving the Oklahoma Department of Transportation the ability to issue bonds for up to $200 million.
Thompson said this is not the first time lawmakers would have taken funds from an agency and replaced those dollars with bond money.
The proposed budget was an agreement between the House and Senate.
Lawmakers have said Stitt did not participate in the Legislature's budget planning and did not respond to requests for information about how federal stimulus dollars would be spent.
“I can assure you I never walked away from the budget,” Stitt said. “We were boxed out.”
Wallace said Stitt was never personally in budget negotiations but that his representative, Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei, was and walked away when lawmakers refused his demands.
Both bills passed the House by veto-proof margins, but not the Senate.
The bills passed the Senate by a vote 28-19. It takes two-thirds, or 32 votes in the Senate, for a veto override.
Thompson said he believes the upper chamber would rise to the occasion and override the vetoes if that is the pathway they chose to take.
But as of Monday, Stitt has chosen to cut education by $111.9 million, Thompson reiterated.
“I am only going to sign a budget that is good for Oklahomans and taxpayers,” Stitt said. “The Legislature can override me. They can override the veto. That is what they are threatening to do.”
Lawmakers will have to answer to Oklahomans about things they did with the budget, the governor said.
Stitt has until Wednesday to decide whether he will sign the $7.6 billion general appropriations bill, Senate Bill 1922.
He has said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil and gas bust, the Legislature will have nearly $1.4 billion less to spend in crafting the fiscal year 2021 budget than previously anticipated. Lawmakers think that figure is inflated.
Stitt said his office did not respond to a letter from Thompson seeking input on how federal stimulus dollars are spent, but he said the funds go to the executive branch to be spent on COVID-19 related expenses. Even if he wanted to give the money to the Legislature to spend, it would be a violation of the federal law, Stitt said.
Wallace and Thompson said they understood that lawmakers could not use the federal stimulus dollars to backfill budget holes.
But dollars appropriated by lawmakers to state agencies are currently being used for COVID-19-related expenses, Thompson said.
