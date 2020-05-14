Tulsans should not expect many changes when Phase 2 of the city’s plan to reopen begins Friday.
“The main difference that Tulsans will see (from) under Phase 1 is that bars will be allowed to open with reduced capacity, and then we’ll also be raising our social gathering limit from 10 people to 50,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “That is in accordance with the White House guidelines for Phase 2.”
Unlike when the city began Phase 1 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic May 1, Tulsa is now in compliance with all of the White House guidelines for reopening. Those guidelines call for 14-day downward trends in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases.
Tulsa has seen its hospitalization rates decline for more than a month but until this week had failed to meet the White House standard for new cases.
“All week long we have maintained that 14-day downward trajectory,” Bynum said during a video news conference. “And I think that is remarkable when you consider that we maintained that kind of downward trajectory at a time when social distancing regulations have been eased in our community.
“It is really a testament to everyday Tulsans and responsible business owners going about their way in a safe way.”
Bynum announced Thursday that the city will take part in the Rockefeller Foundation’s Action Plan, a program designed to improve cities’ access to testing.
“So the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Health Department will be working with this new network to be sure we have a best-in-class testing here in Tulsa,” Bynum said.
Large special events such as farmers markets, which typically draw hundreds if not thousands of people, will not be permitted by the city. Bynum said the city will reassess its 50-person limit on public gatherings at the end of the month, when Phase 2 of the reopening is scheduled to end.
“Lets get through the next couple of weeks and see how we do under these new guidelines, … see if the positive trends continue,” the mayor said. “Then at the end of the month I think we can evaluate what Phase 3 looks like.”
Bynum said police will continue to work with the Tulsa Health Department to enforce social distancing regulations in response to residents’ calls, but he said they won’t be going into bars or other establishments looking “to trick people and give them citations.”
“That is not our goal,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure people know what they need to do to keep their customers and employees safe.”
The city’s hospitalization rate continues to decline, Bynum said, and the city’s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients was recently enhanced.
“Just this week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of three floors at OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa that are solely dedicated to COVID patients,” Bynum said.
Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said 743 people in Tulsa County have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 37 of them have died of the disease.
Although the county’s overall trend of positive cases is declining, it is important for the public to continue following social distancing practices, Dart said.
He encouraged people to wear masks when they are part of social gatherings, including weddings and funerals. People older than 65 with compromised health should continue to stay at home as much as possible, he said.
“It is crucial that people continue to follow social distancing guidelines to avoid another surge to our hospital system,” Dart said. “Social distancing remains our best defense against COVID-19.”
The state death toll reached 284 on Thursday, as 110 more cases were reported a day before Phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.
Health officials have confirmed 4,962 cumulative cases of COVID-19. More than 3,600 patients are considered recovered.
Presiding Tulsa County District Judge Bill LaFortune said courts will reopen Monday. Visitors with court business should enter the courthouse from the north side of the building, and those with county-related business should enter from the east.
Everyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a cloth mask. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided.
LaFortune stressed that only those with business at the courthouse will be allowed in.
“Other persons who are not necessary to a specific court proceeding or do not have specific business with the court or court clerk or (a) county department will not be granted access to the courthouse during these first two weeks that the courts are open,” he said.
