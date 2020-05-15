The Osage Casino in Tulsa was open for less than two hours Friday before reaching its new occupancy limit, bringing more than 1,200 people to play slots after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a nearly two-month shutdown.
Entrance to the gaming floor, the sole portion fully open for customers, was permitted through the parking garage at West 36th Street North until the casino reached the 25% occupancy threshold at about 11:20 a.m. But neither that nor the rainy weather stopped the roughly 400 people lined up ahead of the 10 a.m. reopening from cheering loudly once they heard the all-clear for slot game play.
"We normally go to Winstar, which is right across the border from Texas (in) Oklahoma, and they're not open yet," said Ron Meyer of Fort Worth, Texas, who was at the casino with his wife. "She likes to play the slot machines, so she found this place. We drove up last night after I got off work, got in here about midnight and then we came here this morning so she could get her little fix on the slot machine."
The Tulsa location was one of six Osage Nation casino properties to reopen on Friday, including Bartlesville, Hominy, Pawhuska, Skiatook and Sand Springs. Osage Nation's Ponca City casino opened May 8.
Casino staff had disposable masks available for guests once they made it past the garage entrance doors, and there were multiple hand sanitizer stations placed around the gaming floor. A hand sanitizer station was available at the parking garage entrance before guests got on the gaming floor, though not everyone chose to use it.
Many of those gambling Friday said they welcomed any sign, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, of life as it was before the spread of COVID-19 led to widespread business shutdowns.
"I think people are eager to get out and I think it's good for us to get out," Charlotte Prince of Broken Arrow said of the situation. "A lot of us need to be, whether people believe it or not, sociable."
Numerous slot machines are inactive in order to facilitate requirements for maintaining at least 6 feet of space between people, and groups of guests cannot be larger than 10. Table games were not open.
Employees wearing masks and gloves could also be seen periodically wiping down chairs and slot machines, as well as cleaning ashtrays, between guests.
Prince said she lined up in the parking garage around 8:30 a.m. Friday after completing an overnight shift at work. She said she and her colleagues have largely only been traveling to and from either work, the grocery store or restaurants offering takeout service since closures in Tulsa started the week of March 16.
"At first it was OK but it gets very hard, and I think the frustration and anxiety was building in people. It's human nature," Prince said. "I come here and do my own thing. It's my own little world. I don't have to worry about anything else going on outside. This is my entertainment."
Locally, the Creek Nation's River Spirit Casino in Tulsa is still closed through May. The Cherokee Nation’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and its other properties in the state will also stay closed until at least June 1.
Though Meyer said he and his wife were excited to spend the day at the Osage Casino, he said it was important for them to wear proper protective gear and keep their distance from others while doing so.
"I'm 70. I'm pretty healthy. I don't have any health issues, but you don't want to take a chance," he said. "I think we're worried about this like everybody else ... but, you know, you feel like you need to get out and do something that's normal."
The Osage Nation's Tulsa, Ponca City, Sand Springs and Skiatook properties are open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Osage Nation casinos in Bartlesville, Hominy and Pawhuska are open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.