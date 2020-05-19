We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the visual and performing arts in Tulsa may not be fully felt for some time.

Yet the city's arts organizations are working to make sure that Tulsa's rich cultural heritage will survive in world now defined by social distancing.

Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum, and Keith Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, took part in the latest "Let's Talk Tulsa" virtual town hall, to discuss how arts organizations have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and how they are preparing for whatever sort of future of public gatherings may come.

Moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World, the "Let's Talk" town halls are sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

For institutions such as Gilcrease, the impact of the city's "shelter in place" edict was felt immediately. Neal said that the museum estimates it will lose between $1.2 million and $1.3 million in revenue between March 15, when the museum closed to the public, and the end of the current fiscal year.

"That's admission fees, museum store sales, people renting the facility, and sponsorships of exhibitions," Neal said.

The Tulsa Symphony canceled the concerts it had planned through May, but said the economic impact on the organization "was not as significant as you might imagine," Elder said.

That was due in part to the orchestra being eligible for the Payroll Protection Program made available through the CARES Act, which has helped the orchestra to be able to pay its musicians and staff.

However, Elder said, performing arts groups are starting to feel the impact now, as communities begin slowly to loosen restrictions about public gatherings.

"This is where the performing arts are really going to feel it," Elder said. "We're about live music and bringing people together. We're going to really need the help of our donors and patrons to get through this time to a point when we are able to perform."

But the orchestra's inability to perform in concert — and, by extension, all other performing arts groups that use the Tulsa PAC for their productions — effects a much larger section of the Tulsa community, Elder said.

"The ripple effect is huge," he said. "You have PAC staff members, ushers, valets. Some of our musicians come in from out of town and stay in hotels. There are restaurants that would be open (for those coming downtown for a performance).

"The arts are a big economic driver for downtown, and this has been a big hit to that," Elder said.

The Tulsa Symphony and Gilcrease Museum, like many other local arts groups, have turned to the internet to maintain a presence within the community.

"About six or seven years ago, our donors wanted us to digitize our collection and put it online," Neal said. "We've put on line about 35,000 objects from the collection, and that has really helped us communicate with the community."

Neal said the museum has also developed online art classes and "Maker Moments" that provide arts activities for all ages. It also started an "Artists in Quarantine" project, where local artists could submit their own work to be displayed on Gilcrease's social media platforms.

Elder said that over the past two months "there has been an explosion of music on the internet," with orchestras from around the country and world finding ways to perform.

The Tulsa Symphony has been hosting "Musician Moments," in which board member Ken Busby engages individual musicians in conversation, and earlier this month presented a special live-streamed performance by principal cellist Kari Caldwell and pianist Anna Norberg. A second live-streamed concert, featuring principal violist Jeffery Cowen, is set for June 2.

"But it doesn't replace live music," Elder said. "Online (events are) there to augment what we do. It's not the new normal."

Elder said the orchestra is working closely with the PAC staff about how to present performances in ways that take into account the health and safety of the musicians on stage, and of the audience in the hall.

"We want to perform for an audience," he said. "But we aren't going to do it if there is any chance of putting our orchestra or our audience in jeopardy."

While Neal and Elder acknowledge that the arts have a significant impact on the city's economy, the real value of the arts is less tangible, yet no less important.

"A doctor cures the physical body — the arts cure the soul," Elder said. "Music touches every single person on this planet, and it is so essential as we are working through this crisis that the arts and music are to bring people together so that the soul is as strong as the physical body."

"If the arts feed the soul," Neal said, "then Gilcrease is a house of soul food — some of the most remarkable in the world, and we are so fortunate to have it here in Tulsa.

"We are here for you, and we are not going anywhere," she said. "We will prevail."

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic