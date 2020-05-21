COVID-19 funds to be distributed

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday the state will begin taking applications from cities, towns and counties for $1.2 billion in CARES Act money to pay for expenses resulting from fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday said cities, towns and counties can begin applying for $1.2 billion in federal dollars the state has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state received the funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, dubbed CARES, signed into law on March 27.

Stitt said the expenses must be related to COVID-19. It would apply to new hires, overtime and new technology set up so individuals could work from home, among other things, Stitt said.

It would not apply to lost sales tax revenue due to retail closures.

Oklahoma is one of the first states to launch its online portal for state agencies, cities and counties to submit requests for reimbursements, Stitt said.

“This platform will also allow us to effectively and transparently process reimbursement requests and help the communities in need for financial relief for any COVID-19 related expenses,” he said.

The state is asking all cities and counties with those expenses to set up an account at governor.ok.gov/crfgrants and submit reimbursement requests.

The governor said entities need to follow the guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury in seeking reimbursement. The expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

“Our goal is to formally begin processing these requests by June 1,” Stitt said.

Stitt said it is expected the federal dollars will be going out the first week in June to those seeking reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said his city has incurred COVID-19 expenses such as overtime related to first responders and purchasing personal protective equipment.

“Another big element in our ability to deliver those core services, especially associated with public safety and health, is the disruption of the retail industry where we will receive less sales tax income going forward and the uncertainty associated with that,” Booker said.

Stitt said a team will determine whether or not an expense is reimbursable, and added that his administration is committed to transparency and accountability as it relates to the distribution of the funds.

A new page was launched on Oklahoma’s online checkbook, checkbook.ok.gov, where the latest distributions will be posted daily, Stitt said.

Gallery: Look for the helpers

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Recommended for you