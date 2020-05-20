We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Filled with giggles and grins, the children of frontline workers shook their bags of salted ice expectantly, eager to get a taste of their homemade ice cream STEM experiment.

In a classroom at the Tandy Family YMCA, Kyle Wilkes, vice president of mission advancement, chuckled through his face mask as he watched them.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have turned the world on its head, he said, but the kids are still kids.

“I’ve seen the same smiles, and I’ve seen the same level of excitement,” Wilkes said. “I’ve seen their faces whenever they do something new, and they haven’t learned how to make ice cream before, and they can do that for the first time. Those experiences are so rich for a child growing up.”

The Tandy Y has offered child care to emergency frontliners — medical workers and first responders — for about four weeks now at a discounted rate of $25 per week.

The program, filled with educational activities and indoor and outdoor fun, can handle up to 40 kids each day, and about 30 of those spaces are filled daily, Wilkes said.

The kids will be transitioned into the Y’s summer camp beginning June 1, and program organizers will be practicing the same precautions they have while offering emergency child care, such as checking staff and child temperatures, limiting staff-to-children ratios, and sanitizing classrooms and sports courts after each use.

Summer programs became a reality for the Y when the American Camp Association and YMCA of the USA procured a guide from a private consulting firm that provided greater detail on opening camps under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We’re super excited for summer 2020,” Wilkes said. “It may look a little bit different as we ensure that we have a safe environment, but it’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait. June 1 cannot get here quick enough.”

For more information on the Y’s summer camps, offered at the Tandy Family YMCA, the Bixby YMCA and the Owasso YMCA, visit ymcatulsa.org/camps/.

