A group of civic and city leaders led by Mayor G.T. Bynum are gathered at Expo Square for the formal unveiling of a re-envisioned Golden Driller. The towering icon now has a Tesla belt buckle and the face of Elon Musk.
The paint job is part of a local public relations push to land the electric vehicle company’s next big production facility.
The Associated Press reported last week that Tulsa and Austin are finalists for Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory. City officials have not confirmed the report.
Tulsa vs. Austin to get Tesla: A look at the stats
Population comparison
Average home prices
Internet access
Education demographics
Employment demographics
Commute times
Income comparison
Poverty levels
Population density
Notable colleges and universities
Notable music festivals
Landmark of note
Museum to visit
Waterway of note
COVID-19 complete coverage
Gallery: The Golden Driller gets a Tesla makeover