A group of civic and city leaders led by Mayor G.T. Bynum are gathered at Expo Square for the formal unveiling of a re-envisioned Golden Driller. The towering icon now has a Tesla belt buckle and the face of Elon Musk.

The paint job is part of a local public relations push to land the electric vehicle company’s next big production facility.

The Associated Press reported last week that Tulsa and Austin are finalists for Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory. City officials have not confirmed the report.

Tulsa vs. Austin to get Tesla: A look at the stats

Gallery: The Golden Driller gets a Tesla makeover

Kevin Canfield

918-645-5452

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @aWorldofKC

Tags

Staff Writer

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

Recommended for you