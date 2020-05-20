A Tesla drives in front of the Woody Guthrie mural on the Woody Guthrie Center and dancers from Tulsa Ballet as a promotional video is filmed in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
John Smith, of Tulsa, stands in front of The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators watch as a sheet is dropped from in front of the Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference at Expo Square on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a press conference at Expo Square on Wednesday to generate excitement for Elon Musk's possible choice of Tulsa for his next Tesla plant. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Actor and Outsiders House owner Danny Boy O'Connor speaks at Expo Square on Wednesday during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, shows off its new logo and belt buckle during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Lori Kays, of Wagoner, stands with Mike Stewart and John Smith, both of Tulsa, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
McKenna Raley organized and directs people to form the "4 TESLA !" on Skelly field at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, May 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Mike Simons
Ian Maule
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith speaks during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
An Impala low rider passes a line of Teslas after filming a promotional video in an effort to lure Tesla to build a manufacturing plant in Tulsa Wednesday, May 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks in front of the Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference at Expo Square on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
The Golden Driller, painted as Tesla founder Elon Musk, during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An icon from Tulsa's pioneering past was used Wednesday to send an unmistakable message to Tesla founder Elon Musk that the city is ready to partner with him to transform the future.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, local celebrities and Tesla enthusiasts gathered at the foot of the Tulsa Driller at Expo Square to unveil a new look for the 76-foot-tall reminder of the city’s rich energy history. For the immediate future, the Driller’s belt buckle — which usually says "TULSA" — will read "TESLA," and his chest will proudly display the company’s logo. The rugged features of his face will disappear beneath the countenance of Musk himself.
The paint job was the work of Tulsa for Tesla. The group is behind a series of attention-grabbing events intended to rally support for the city’s effort to land the electric vehicle company’s next big factory.
The Associated Press reported last week that Tulsa and Austin, Texas, are finalists for Telsa’s "Cybertruck Gigafactory."
"The Golden Driller is a symbol of our city, the symbol of what we revere here in Tulsa, that belief (that) if we work hard we can achieve our dreams," Bynum said. “We are a city that reveres entrepreneurs. We are a city where people come here with very little and have been able to make great careers for themselves and build great companies.”
Bynum reminded the crowd of about 200 people that the Golden Driller was built in the late 1950s, when the city once known as the Oil Capital of the World used to host the International Petroleum Exposition.
"We believe there is such a common link between our spirit here in Tulsa — a belief in having a big dream and not listening to the naysayers," Bynum said. "And not just having that dream, but also making it happen.
"And we see Elon Musk and Tesla doing the exact same thing, and so we are so excited as a community about the opportunity in front of us to work together."
Asked what advantages Tulsa would have over Austin as a home for the Tesla plant, Bynum said he thought Austin was a very fine city.
"I don’t think this is about trying to convince people that Austin is terrible," the mayor said. "I think this is about convincing people that Tulsa is the best fit for Tesla, and I really do believe that."
Bynum said the city’s unsuccessful bid for Amazon HQ2 — a second headquarters for the internet retailer — marked a turning point for the city. No longer was Tulsa preoccupied with fighting with its neighbors over new development projects, the mayor said. Its sights were set on becoming a world-class city.
“Today we want to bring companies that are changing the world, like Tesla, to Tulsa,” Bynum said.
The mayor arrived at Wednesday’s event in a black Tesla. It was one of dozens parked around the Golden Driller, providing the perfect backdrop for the unveiling.
Adriane Jaynes and her sons, Ben, 10, and Will, 7, were there to cheer the mayor on. The Jayneses have two electric cars, a Tesla and a Nissan.
"We’re never going back," she said of her electric cars. "It is a great road trip car and a blast."
Jaynes said she wanted to be at Expo Square for the rally because she’s excited about what Tesla can mean for the city and the state.
"I am excited for Tulsa to officially become part of the transportation revolution that is happening," she said.
Olin Wright, 23, said he has been following Tesla’s evolution for a while and thinks the company would be a great fit for a city that is bustling with new development and new energy.
"I just think it would be pretty sweet," Wright said.
Tulsa vs. Austin to get Tesla: A look at the stats
