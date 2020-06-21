Watch Now: Time-lapse from Friday to Sunday of the area around BOK during President Trump's visit.

Tom Gilbert

918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:@tngtulsa

Chief Photographer

Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.

Recommended for you