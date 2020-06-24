Students may be out of class for the summer enjoying whatever semblance of vacation the COVID-19 pandemic allows, but Oklahoma’s two largest public universities are hard at work to get them back to safe, clean and inclusive campuses come fall.

Masks will be an “essential” part of that, both University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz Jr. and Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis said Tuesday during the Tulsa World’s latest “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall. The George Kaiser Family Foundation sponsors the forums, and they’re moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World.

“From what we can tell, masking is the best preventative measure right now,” Harroz said of the virus’ potential to spread among students gathered in classrooms or common areas.

Both university leaders reported their respective institutions fared relatively well through the abrupt changes brought on by the pandemic at the end of the spring semester, but it was no easy feat.

Now facing financial as well as operational adjustments, they’re spurring on, knowing full well each new day could wreak havoc on carefully laid-out plans.

For the time being, each is planning to welcome students back to in-person classes on campus in the fall as long as a slew of precautions — some still to be determined — are in place.

Beginning next week, Hargis said OSU will offer free COVID-19 tests to all employees, students and families, and as the fall semester approaches, the university will encourage students to be tested before they come to campus. Those living in dorms will be tested, and the move-in for the dorms will be phased over several days.

Harroz said OU’s chief COVID officer, appointed about two weeks ago, would be announcing some guidelines for returning to campus Wednesday. Testing is still a work in progress, he said, but the university is taking steps similar to OSU in keeping the campus sanitized, and recently announced the planned installation of 2,300 antimicrobial devices to reduce viruses, bacteria and fungi in occupied spaces of residence hall towers.

Burns said that as part of the “Cowboys Coming Back” plan, social distancing will be maintained in classrooms “as much as possible,” meaning some large spaces, like ballrooms and the Wes Watkins Center, will be utilized as nontraditional classrooms, as well as assigned seating charts to assist with contact tracing should an outbreak occur.

OSU has a quarantine space set aside for students in need, Hargis said, and in an effort to bolster social distancing measures, synchronous classes will allow students to attend in person or via Zoom.

The university also plans to end the in-person semester at Thanksgiving, leaving only “dead week” and finals week to be completed, Hargis said.

Both presidents acknowledged some classes might have to transition fully online in the event of an outbreak or any other wrench thrown into the mix, but such are the complicated and ever-changing plans moving forward.

“Absent a vaccine, I’m not sure how long this will last,” Hargis said.

The research universities and each of their centers for health sciences have played big roles in Oklahoma’s efforts to crack down on the coronavirus, such as doubling testing capabilities in the state and working toward a viable vaccine, but leadership has perhaps become a more important problem to focus on in the fall.

Protests and calls to action against systemic racism — what Harroz called “a crisis that has to be addressed” — were a part of each university long before George Floyd’s death set off an uproar across the country.

Students sat in protest outside Harroz’ office earlier this year, demanding the removal of a provost they felt didn’t do enough when two professors used racial slurs in classes, and OSU recently removed a name tied to segregation and Jim Crow laws from a campus building, following its football coach falling under scrutiny for donning a T-shirt that bore the logo of a far-right news source that has called Black Lives Matter “a criminal organization.”

“If we get this wrong, nothing else matters,” Harroz said, speaking of racial injustice.

Harroz said it’s not a matter of hoping another racist incident doesn’t occur, but of making lasting change because “racism happens every single day,” and if one doesn’t believe that, “you’re lying to yourself.”

OU plans to put more diversity and inclusion roles in positions that can make those changes, Harroz said, as well as require a new class in general education to help center students and allow them to gain an understanding of people unlike themselves.

Harroz said he wants OU’s campus to be a place of belonging and inclusion for all, and he wants it to produce students who will be agents of change when they leave.

The universities’ financial futures could look less bright, the presidents said, but that also could be affected by numbers yet to be determined.

OU-Norman is in “good financial shape,” Harroz said; officials plan to cut an additional $25 million in operating expenses by the end of this month and hope to keep tuition and fees flat.

For OSU-Stillwater and OSU-Tulsa, however, Hargis said “we haven’t had a number this low since 1996.”

The budgetary dip reflects the state’s dramatic disinvestment in higher education, and though the university has gone into reserve funds, Hargis said significant assistance came from the CARES Act and some bond refunding that should produce a nice stream of money over the next two or three years.

Even so, Hargis worries the deficiency will lead to an increase in tuition and fees.

“We’re going to be fine this year barring some unforeseen problem,” he said. “If you had to go back fully online, then you’re going to have a real challenge.”

