The extraordinary stressors being caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic mean everyone must attend to their own mental health and stay alert for signs of trouble in those closest to them, local experts warn.
“We’ve got a perfect storm on our hands,” Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Oklahoma, said during the latest installment of the Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series. “It’s just a convergence of things and that is wearing on many of us.”
That “perfect storm” includes the isolation of complying with stay-at-home orders and recommendations, worries for older and other particularly susceptible family members, caring for children in the home, working remotely from home, to sudden unemployment or the fear of job loss, and essential workers continuing to put themselves and their families at risk in order to earn a living.
Dr. Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, stressed the need for everyone to practice self-care, particularly those caring for children.
“We can’t give from an empty cup. So it’s really important that we are utilizing self-care,” Coffey said.
Coffey recommends that people remain vigilant about their personal stress level.
“All of us will have our individual signs or tells. Some individuals may feel like they get a bit more irritable, they might have physical symptoms like GI upset or headaches. Recognize before we react,” she said.
Suggestions she had for parents managing round-the-clock child care include taking a moment or two for gentle breathing exercises – four seconds inhaling, four seconds of holding the breath in the lungs, ended by four seconds of exhalation – before attending to children’s needs.
“Taking a mindful minute, going for a walk, reaching out to a loved one by phone — as adults in a room, we are often modeling behavior for our children,” Coffey said. “If I say I’m taking a walk by myself, it sets a good example for children around us.”
Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editorial pages editor, asked Coffey “Being honest with your children is also helpful, right?”
Coffee’s response was “Absolutely. Children can be like little sponges. Their worries might be starkly different than adults.”
She suggests adults find out each child’s specific fears or questions and be sure to address those, in addition to addressing the situation in general.
“I encourage adults to ask open-ended questions of children,” Coffey said. “They might be worried about whether they can go back to school or when they can talk to their grandmother next.”
Greene also said: “People may not be recognizing (warning) signs – they just know they can’t sleep, or they can’t stay asleep, or they are having trouble getting out of bed in the mornings, drinking too much, using drugs, losing tempers.”
Brose agreed, saying people need to know that they should call 211, the easy-access system for information and referral to community services for those who need help, or 911 in an emergency, and to understand that mental health providers all over Oklahoma are continuing to work by serving patients safely via phone and video telemedicine channels.
He strongly recommends everyone try to stick to some version of their normal, daily routines for waking, personal hygiene, shutting down work on time, and getting enough rest or sleep, as well as indoor or outdoor exercise, tending to the yard or rediscovering a lost hobby.
Or, as Brose put it, “Practical, common sense things that can have a positive impact on mental health care.”
