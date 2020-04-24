Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he felt “largely painted into a corner” in his decision to go along with a statewide plan to reopen while the number of documented local cases of COVID-19 are still on the rise.

Just a couple of hours after announcing that the city’s local shelter-in-place order would be allowed to expire on April 30, Bynum shared some behind-the-scenes insights during the latest installment of the Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series.

Asked whether his decision was a close call, Bynum said his misgivings concern timing and not ultimately getting to make the decision based solely on the factors he intended to.

“It was a very difficult decision to make because all along, it has been very important to me that we follow federal guidelines,” he said. “We are on an upward trajectory. It was difficult because I was cognizant of the fact that we are not in the place we wanted to be when we began rollbacks.”

Bynum said he ended up in such a position because Oklahoma as a whole has met White House guidelines for beginning the first phase of reopening local economies — 14 days of documented COVID-19 cases on the decline.

As a result, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that the state would begin the process of reopening on Friday, with personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons, barber shops and pet groomers.

The order applies only to businesses that are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place, and suburbs and smaller towns surrounding Tulsa quickly announced they would follow Stitt’s lead.

“Today, it’s a matter of feeling like you’re largely painted into a corner on this one — may be good for Oklahoma overall, but in this case, the numbers don’t line up for being right for Tulsa,” Bynum said. “He and I have different jobs. His job is to look out for the state overall. My job is to protect people in Tulsa. … The goal for us was to follow the guidance of the Tulsa Health Department. We’ve kind of been left on the field here.”

Asked whether Bynum’s communications with Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on Tuesday evening, when the mayors were first briefed on what Stitt envisioned for each phase of reopening, were tense, Bynum said no — but a follow-up conversation the trio had on Wednesday morning was “not as amicable.”

In previous public statements, Stitt had said he was optimistic reopening could begin in early May. But just before his Wednesday press conference, the two urban mayors learned Stitt intended to call for personal care businesses to reopen Friday.

“That was not something I think a lot of people were expecting or that a lot of people had good arguments behind. Overall, I would say that second conversation was a little more challenging.”

For the record, Bynum said Tulsans won’t be able to go get their hair and nails done or their pets professionally groomed until after the city’s shelter-in-place order expires on April 30. Restaurants and gyms that choose to will begin to reopen on May 1, as well.

But even then, Bynum urges Tulsans to continue to be “diligent and vigilant” in social distancing efforts, and understand that society cannot return to normal until a vaccine is developed and distributed widely.

“The virus is not in decline and it isn’t evaporating on the first of May,” Bynum said.

U.S. passes 50,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Andrea Eger

918-581-8470

andrea.eger

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @AndreaEger

Tags

Staff Writer

Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Recommended for you