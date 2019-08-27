OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews on Tuesday were working to remove water and dry out the Senate chamber following recent heavy storms.
“Last night we had some really high winds associated with a storm that rolled in,” said Trait Thompson, state Capitol project manager. “From listening to the weather, they said two storms basically converged over this area of town with excessively high winds.”
The state Capitol is undergoing a major restoration funded by $245 million in bonds, including replacing the roof as part of a project that began four years ago, he said.
“We got protective covering over all four wings of the roof right now,” Thompson said.
The protective covering blew off of some sections, resulting in water leaks, the most significant of which was in the Senate chamber, Thompson said.
“Everything is fixable,” Thompson said. “It just has to go through the process of drying everything out.”
Thompson said a painting of the oil drillers above the Senate chamber entrance was not damaged, he said.
“We are working to determine the full extent of the damage,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “It appears the temporary roofing failed, allowing water in during the storm. The damage is unfortunate but we are hopeful it can be repaired soon. We will work with the Capitol restoration project team to ensure the Senate space is cleaned up and restored as quickly as possible."
Tony Sellars, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said water infiltrated the building’s third and fourth floor. It is a few blocks away from the Capitol.