OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were working Tuesday to dry out the Senate chamber at the state Capitol following heavy storms Monday night.
The state Capitol is undergoing a major restoration, including replacing the roof, in a project that began four years ago and is funded by $245 million in bonds.
“We’ve got protective covering over all four wings of the roof right now,” said Trait Thompson, Capitol project manager.
The protective covering blew off some sections of the roof, resulting in water leaks, the most significant of which was in the Senate chamber, Thompson said.
“Last night we had some really high winds associated with a storm that rolled in,” he said Tuesday. “From listening to the weather, they said two storms basically converged over this area of town with excessively high winds. …
“Everything is fixable,” he said. “It just has to go through the process of drying everything out.”
Thompson said a painting of oil drillers above the Senate chamber’s entrance was not damaged.
“We are working to determine the full extent of the damage,” said Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “It appears the temporary roofing failed, allowing water in during the storm.
“The damage is unfortunate, but we are hopeful it can be repaired soon. We will work with the Capitol restoration project team to ensure the Senate space is cleaned up and restored as quickly as possible.”
Tony Sellars, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said water infiltrated that building’s third and fourth floors. It is a few blocks east of the Capitol at 1000 N.E. 10th St.