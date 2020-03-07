Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ONGOING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, CRAIG, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, AND WAGONER COUNTIES. * WIND...STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS GUSTING TO AROUND 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...RH VALUES FALLING INTO THE 20 TO 25 PERCENT RANGE. * TEMPERATURE...HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT A DANGEROUS COMBINATION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS AND DRY VEGETATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN 24 HOURS, FAVORING RAPID GROWTH AND SPREAD OF ANY WILDFIRES. THE PRIMARY WEATHER FACTORS INCLUDE STRONGER WINDS, LOWER HUMIDITIES, AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. &&