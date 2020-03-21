...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL THIS EVENING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED.
* AT 1:30 PM SATURDAY, THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING
TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET, MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING OCCURS.
&&
1 of 3
Mark Elrod, of Whiteoak, serves meals to patrons at John 3:16 Mission on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Standing in an empty sanctuary Friday afternoon, First Presbyterian Church leaders recorded an entire worship service — music, preaching and prayer — that will be aired Sunday morning and made available on Facebook and other media.
The downtown Tulsa congregation and virtually all other Tulsa churches canceled public worship services this weekend in response to Centers for Disease Control guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The miracle of technology enables us to stay connected,” said the Rev. James Miller at First Presbyterian.
“It’s a beautiful gift that we can do this,” he said, “but the ability to see each other’s faces, and to talk, is really missed. … It’s the strangest thing. It’s just not right. We don’t always appreciate the beautiful mystery that it is to worship together.”
Miller said he hoped that the “enduring legacy of this terrible ordeal” would be a renewed appreciation for the privilege of meeting together for worship.
An informal phone survey suggests Tulsa churches across the board are observing the CDC guidelines banning large group meetings.
Church leaders, however, were quick to point that they are not “canceling church,” only canceling public worship services.
And most are coming up with creative ways to stay connected to their church families, and to continue to meet spiritual needs, often through the internet and social media.
“We don’t like to use the term canceled, because church is still going to happen, it’s just not going to happen at the building this weekend,” said the Rev. Paul Daugherty, pastor of Victory Christian Center.
Daugherty said Victory will have three live services on Sunday.
“It’s going to be in a different format, we’ll take live prayer requests, and invite people to chat with us on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. We’re going to have a live, interactive sermon with people from home. ”
“This is the church. We’re going to find every possible way to give people hope.”
He said Victory’s Dream Center in north Tulsa on Friday fed 5,000 people, delivering food in a drive-through while observing social distancing guidelines.
“People were crying, saying thank you.”
“This week we made over 2,000 phone calls to the elderly in our church, telling people, ‘Hey, we just want to check up on you, make sure you’re doing OK.’ ”
“We want to flatten the curve (of the virus) but we also want to flatten the curve of hopelessness ... fear and anxiety,” Daugherty said.
If canceling worship services is hard on Protestants, it may be harder on Roman Catholics, who believe they receive the actual body and blood of Christ during Holy Communion.
“Catholics are suffering in a very striking way, a very deep way because they are deprived of participating in the Mass, which is “the source and summit” of their faith, said Bishop David Konderla, of the Diocese of Tulsa.
“It’s a tremendous hardship.”
Konderla said the diocese halted public Masses beginning on Thursday, one of the last in the nation to do so. He said priests will continue to celebrate the Mass privately every day, and Catholics will be able to participate in that spiritually, even though they will not be receiving the Communion in person.
Church buildings will remain open for individual prayer, and priests are working out ways to provide confession in person to their members without violating social contact requirements. Konderla said.
The Rev. Deron Spoo said First Baptist Church in downtown Tulsa will hold online services Sunday, but will still serve the homeless at their Care Center, delivering food and clothing outside instead of inside the building.
He said he is encouraging his young and healthy church members to volunteer at the John 3:16 mission, which will continue to serve meals to the homeless.
“We can’t shutter, in fear. We don’t need to be foolish. We need to avoid those places that we can, and go to those places that we should,” he said.
Spoo said he would not view the crisis as a scourge from God, but “as Christians we should perk up our ears and listen. What is God saying to us? This is not just about the coronavirus. This has spiritual applications as well. I’m encouraging people to slow down, and to listen carefully.”
“Never in a thousand years did I think we would be planning for something like this,” Spoo said.
The Rev. Steve Whitaker, John 3:16 Mission pastor, said social distancing is difficult when dealing with the homeless, because they gather for meals and chapel services. In an effort to reduce the numbers at each event, he said, the mission is holding several chapel services and several meal times each evening.
The Rev. Charlie Cruce, who heads the Tulsa Metro Baptist Network, an association of 161 Southern Baptist churches in the Tulsa area, said he is not aware of any Baptist churches that will hold public services Sunday.
“Our pastors are focused on taking care of their people. Their big concern is their senior adults,” he said.
Many are going to online services.
Financially, he said, “It’s going to hit them hard. We have to accept that reality. But we believe God is in control, and he’s going to see the world through this.”
Cruce said he has heard that several major churches are planning a city-wide service at a drive-in movie theater, at which participants will remain in their cars.
The Rev. Tom Harrison, Asbury United Methodist Church, said Oklahoma Methodists will not have public services Sunday.
“It’s just bizarre,” he said. “We’ve had these scares, but nothing like this.”
He said Asbury will have two simulcast worship services Sunday morning, at which he will dress like Mr. Rogers, and discuss parallels between Rogers and the life of Jesus.
Harrison said the global United Methodist General Conference scheduled for May has been postponed. It was widely speculated that the United Methodist Church could split at that conference, over the issue of homosexuality.
Bishop Mike Girlinghouse, overseer of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, said churches in his denomination are doing a whole range of things to stay connected, including online worship and phone trees to care for members.
“We’re learning how to do things differently in face of the coronavirus,” he said.
“If anything positive is coming out of this, it’s that our churches are thinking creatively about how to work together to support one another and care for one another
Video: Tulsa Health Department announces city’s first COVID-19 death, urges social distancing
Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa