On a blustery February afternoon in the heart of the Greenwood District, Ricco Wright — standing in the middle of an empty 1,600-square-foot building that once was home to a chain restaurant — admired all the possibilities that lay ahead.
The only distinguishing features of what was a construction site at 10 N. Greenwood Ave. were walls painted black. Those bare walls symbolize what Wright, owner of the Black Wall Street Gallery, called at the time “a rebirth” of not only the space itself but a philosophy in how the location would be best used to continue the meaningful conversations Tulsans need to have regarding deep-seated social issues facing the city.
“I really want people to have a black hole experience,” Wright told the Tulsa World about three black walls and a single wall painted white that will feature, through a projector, black-themed films. “No gallery around here is doing that. People think it’s intentional because it’s Black Wall Street. No, I wanted black walls.”
Every decision Wright has made leading up to Friday’s 6 p.m. public reopening of the Black Wall Street Gallery has been calculated since leaving 101 N. Greenwood Ave. following a dispute last year with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
In the several months since, Wright says he spent time restructuring his business model and how it would transform from a nonprofit entity to a revenue-generating one in which he has the lion’s share of control.
“It’s important for me to be independent and black-owned,” he said. “I want to be able to speak my truth without worrying about somebody circumventing my plan that I’ve carved out for the betterment of our community.”
Wright, curator Kiandra Call and creative director Amandela Perry on Thursday detailed the featured art and entertainment that will be part of the second series in a four-part sequence called socioracial idealism that began with The Conciliation Series when the gallery first opened in 2018 and continues with The Healing Series.
The Healing Series, in conjunction with the Tulsa Arts District First Friday Art Crawl, will focus on how best the public can navigate a period in the city’s history where discussions are occurring about the race massacre and search for possible mass graves related to the event.
The first installment in the series will be “Blacklahoma” by Oklahoma City artist Shannon Nicole.
“We’re talking about healing,” said Wright. “So, like, what is our community going to do should they find something during the excavation (of possible graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre)? There needs to be spaces that people can come converse about that and the gallery is one of those spaces.
“What I think is important is that people want to have these conversations. I think for a long time they’ve been wanting them to happen I just don’t know where they were going before. I want people to walk in and feel a sense of belonging in this space. So we’re talking about healing — that’s a word everyone can get behind.”
Wright, who grew up in Tulsa before moving to New York and eventually returning, said he spent time away from the city collaborating with like-minded creatives, researching social movements and extensively studying Black Wall Street and the people who played a role in building that ecosystem.
“I think there is a heavy emphasis on the (1921 Tulsa Race) massacre, but not enough on Black Wall Street,” said Wright. “And I have a problem with that. And I want to emphasize the importance of Black Wall Street.”
In addition to providing opportunities for serious conversations, Black Wall Street Gallery will operate as a venue to host music, poetry, book discussions, and even comedy shows. The public also will be able to purchase art and other merchandise produced through the gallery.
While the gallery may be in a new location, with a different philosophy and more communal activities, the purpose remains the same for Wright, which underscores an urgency to mend Tulsa.
“Every time I’m interviewed, I’m speaking as an activist,” he said. “I’m a social justice activist. So it’s not enough for me to be like, ‘OK, you know, I want to have this gallery and see some good art.’ It’s meant to draw people in to have these conversations. You can go there, and you can go there and see art and there’s a meaningful philosophy behind the whole thing. I feel like the ancestors are proud of me now.”
