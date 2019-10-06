After marrying her longtime partner, Mary, in 2014, Sharon Bishop-Baldwin found herself adjusting to a whole new way of speaking.
It wasn’t easy at first.
“I had trouble sometimes just saying ‘my wife,’ ” she said. “Like if I was calling to get a prescription for Mary. They’d say ‘what’s your relationship?’ And before I replied, there’d be a moment of hesitation.”
Part of the problem, Bishop-Baldwin said, was her anticipation of the reaction. Too often back then, it was an awkward one. “They might respond oddly,” she said, causing a little “nervous embarrassment” for both parties.
But today, five years later, all of that has changed.
“Now the word ‘wife’ rolls off my tongue without a second thought,” Bishop-Baldwin said.
And the reactions?
For the most part, they’ve smoothed out, too, she said — “to just such a matter-of-fact transaction.”
Society, Bishop-Baldwin believes, is finally getting used to its new reality. And with it, acceptance of same-sex relationships is slowly growing.
This Sunday, Oct. 6, will officially mark five years since same-sex couples in Oklahoma were first legally permitted to marry.
For the Bishop-Baldwins and other couples who took advantage of it that first week in 2014, it means their own five-year anniversary is at hand. And with that, an opportunity also comes to both reflect and look forward.
The Bishop-Baldwins, whose lawsuit in response to a voter-approved ban on same-sex marriage in 2004 paved the way, became the first to claim a marriage license at Tulsa County Courthouse, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case and the judge lifted a stay.
The couple will commemorate the five-year milestone, they said, with some special company: They’re having dinner with Sue Barton and Gay Phillips, the other couple involved in their long 10-year legal battle.
“That seemed like the appropriate thing to do,” Mary Bishop-Baldwin said. “They were with us every step of the way.”
Barton and Phillips had been married previously elsewhere, and won the right that same day to have Oklahoma recognize their union.
John David and Jason Bragg-Sutton, formerly of the Tulsa area, will celebrate their 5-year anniversary on Oct. 11.
The Nowata couple had been together five years before marriage became legal, John David said. Secure in their bond, they didn’t feel like they needed marriage to affirm that.
However, that doesn’t mean they don’t see the value in it, John David said: “It’s not a gay marriage certificate that I hold, it’s a marriage certificate. The ability to say that shows it doesn’t matter. I’m on the same level as others and equal to them.”
The couple were married in 2014 at a park in Owasso, joined by a few friends and family.
“It is a huge thing,” John David added of the anniversary. “It feels like we’ve accomplished something. It’s definitely a milestone.”
Complicating any celebratory plans, he said, are the demands of parenthood. With six adopted children, “we may just be taking a nap that day,” John David laughed. “Maybe we can go out for a quiet dinner — just relax and be married for a little while rather than being parents.”
Rush to the courthouse
Surprised like everyone else by the unexpected news of Oct. 6, 2014, Toby Jenkins, director and CEO of Oklahomans for Equality, joined other marriage equality proponents at the Tulsa courthouse, where he made sure the Bishop-Baldwins would be first to get a license.
“I said nobody gets married until Sharon and Mary do,” he said, wanting to make sure their role was properly recognized.
A total of 21 couples would be issued licenses that first day. From there, the surge continued, Jenkins said.
Over the first year of legal same-sex marriage, around 1,200 licenses would be issued in Tulsa, and 4,200 statewide, said Jenkins, whose organization tracked the numbers.
The painstaking task involved some guesswork, he cautioned, since licenses don’t identify male or female, just spouse names.
Primarily concerned with making sure all counties were complying, Jenkins didn’t pursue numbers after that.
But he’s happy to report that “in five years, there’s not been a court clerk who’s refused (a license) that we are aware of. It does feel like our elected officials are willing to follow the rule of law.”
A few months after Oklahoma began issuing licenses in June 2015, same-sex marriage became legal nationwide thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Undoubtedly, it’s contributed to the rapid rise in the number of same-sex households in which the couples are married. The rate has more than doubled over a decade, from 26.6% in 2008 to nearly 60% in 2017, according to the most recent data available, the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.
The survey estimated that in 2017 there were 935,229 same-sex households in the U.S., of which married couples made up 555,492.
That growth is one reason advocates like Jenkins believe same-sex marriage is here to stay.
“There are so many LGBTQ Americans who have exercised their legal right to ever strip us totally of that,” he said.
In addition, Mary Bishop-Baldwin believes, there are fewer people today who would even want to take it away.
“Too many straight people know gay people, and love gay people, and now see what marriage means to them,” she said.
Both Bishop-Baldwins were editors at the Tulsa World when the lawsuit was filed, and Mary Bishop-Baldwin is still an assistant editor.
Never forget
While Jenkins is grateful for marriage, the occasion of the anniversary also reminds him of its limitations.
“Marriage fixed so much,” he said, “but the sad reality is there’s a lot it didn’t … employment protection, housing protection and certainly it has not stopped hate crimes. … it hasn’t changed people’s hearts.”
Just this past July, a mural at the Oklahomans for Equality center was vandalized, a reminder that anti-LGBTQ sentiment still exists in the community, he said.
Jenkins also can’t help feeling sad, too, for all the Oklahomans for whom Oct. 6, 2014, came too late. “There were so many people who needed those protections but who missed out on it,” he said.
For Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community going forward, Jenkins said, it’s important not to forget how it got here. He thinks it’s already become too easy to take marriage for granted.
“We need to remember how forever indebted we are” to the Bishop-Baldwins, Barton and Phillips, he said. “We are able to get married because of their work, which was courageous and at times isolating for them.”
For their part, the Bishop-Baldwins say they would rather people remember the struggle, and what the situation once was for same-sex couples.
A good reminder of it, they said, comes every year in the form of their original anniversary.
Many years before they were allowed to marry, the Bishop-Baldwins held a commitment ceremony.
“It was at a beach house in Florida — and at the time, that was all the wedding we thought we’d ever have,” said Sharon Bishop-Baldwin.
As a result, that original anniversary — which they will celebrate for the 20th year next March 26 — will always have a special meaning to them.
But this week, they added, the focus will be on Oct. 6.
“It’s not just a celebration about us,” Mary Bishop-Baldwin said. “We share it with a whole community of people — a whole community who never thought they’d have the opportunity to get married.”
