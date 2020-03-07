Mar6-Corona

Gov. Kevin Stitt (center) speaks at a press conference to provide an update on the coronavirus at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Stitt told The Oklahoman that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority will submit to the federal government on Friday a state plan amendment seeking to expand Medicaid as soon as this summer. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

As the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Oklahoma and the disease continues to spread across the United States and the world, health experts continue to try to separate fact from fiction.

Doing so, they say, is one of the most important steps in understanding this potentially deadly disease.

At a news conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol last week, state health commissioner Gary Cox said being transparent is the best way to avoid a panic.

“We think transparency is the best way to go and getting out accurate information,” Cox said. “Getting out the information that we are prepared and prepared to respond.”

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Gallery: U.S. death toll at 14: How are countries responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Featured video

 

Tags

Recommended for you