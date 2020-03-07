As the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Oklahoma and the disease continues to spread across the United States and the world, health experts continue to try to separate fact from fiction.
Doing so, they say, is one of the most important steps in understanding this potentially deadly disease.
At a news conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol last week, state health commissioner Gary Cox said being transparent is the best way to avoid a panic.
“We think transparency is the best way to go and getting out accurate information,” Cox said. “Getting out the information that we are prepared and prepared to respond.”
Gallery: U.S. death toll at 14: How are countries responding to the coronavirus outbreak?
China - 3,042 deaths among 80,552 cases
Iran - 4,747 cases, 124 deaths
South Korea - 5,621 cases, 32 deaths
Italy - 3,858 cases, 148 deaths
Japan - 1,000+ cases, 12 deaths
United States: 200+ cases, 14 deaths
Hong Kong - 98 cases, 2 deaths
Singapore - 106 cases
France - 577 cases, 9 deaths
United Kingdom - 35 cases, 1 death
India - 31 cases
Australia - 24 cases, 1 death
Thailand - 43 cases, 1 death
Philippines - 3 cases, 1 death
Taiwan - 41 cases, 1 death
Israel - 10 cases
Spain - 345 cases
Middle East (outside Iran) - no reported deaths
Latin America - no reported deaths
Russia - 5 cases
