Hundreds took to downtown Tulsa’s Cathedral District on Sunday afternoon for the city’s annual March for Life.
The 2020 march, one of many nationwide on or around the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, had nicer weather than years past, with sunshine, no wind and an almost balmy 45 degrees.
David Niles and Adam Minihan, hosts of the St. Michael Catholic Radio 94.9 FM, served as masters of ceremony from the pre-march Mass at Holy Family Cathedral to the rally at Centennial Park. Minihan said it was refreshing to be reminded of the “pro-life generation” in attendance Sunday.
“There was a wide range of people here,” Minihan said. “Grandparents, parents, there’s tons of little kids here today. It just goes to show you that people do care about the sanctity of life.”
In speaking at the rally, Minihan and others emphasized that the March for Life can’t be the only pro-life event each year. Minihan said there’s more to being pro-life than an annual rally and prayer, specifically sidewalk activism and working with local pro-life organizations.
Minihan said at the rally Bishop David Konderla, a perennial attendee of the March for Life, sent his regards but had to miss the event for a prior commitment of the diocese.
With signs of all shapes and sizes, the crowd gathered around the stage for music and several speakers. Niles, speaking after the rally, said Sunday’s crowd of several hundred “sends a message” that Tulsa is a pro-life community.
“We value life,” Niles said. “Without it ... no other rights matter if you don’t have the right to life. It’s foundational even to what we stand for as America. That’s why I think our founding fathers said it first.”
Claire Culwell served as the rally’s keynote speaker. Culwell, who was adopted, shared the story of meeting her biological mother 10 years ago. Her mother revealed when she became pregnant with Culwell at 13 years old, she had an abortion only to discover she had been pregnant with twins.
Culwell was born six weeks after the procedure. On stage Sunday afternoon, she embraced her adoptive and biological mothers to a roar of applause and cheers from the crowd.
“This is why we march,” Culwell said. “This is why you fight. Because abortion has wronged us but life, life and forgiveness and love and redemption, that is what has empowered us as three women standing here today.”