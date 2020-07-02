A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Osage County until 12:45 p.m.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts, with damage expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move across northeast Oklahoma through 1:30 p.m., forecasters say, mainly along and west of U.S. 75.
"Some storms may produce strong, gusty winds and small hail," NWS Tulsa reported.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued an excessive heat warning as afternoon heat indices in Tulsa County and the surrounding counties are expected to exceed 110 degrees.
The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the warning states.
Heat illnesses include heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Heat exhaustion may have symptoms that include cold, pale or clammy skin; a weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting. Heat stroke may include hot, red skin; a rapid and strong pulse; and body temperature greater than 103 degrees.
Those experiencing either should stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler or shaded area, and drink water or a sports drink, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those experiencing heat stroke should be cooled by any means possible, and medical assistance should be sought.
Most of central and eastern Oklahoma have been under heat advisories throughout the week.
It is recommended that those who work or spend time outside take extra precautions. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early mornings or evenings when possible, and it is recommended to wear light, loose fitting clothing when possible.
Drink plenty of water.
Last month was the driest June on record for Tulsa, according to the weather service. The area received only about a tenth of an inch of precipitation, about a 4½-inch departure from normal.