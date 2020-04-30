State authorities arrested a Muskogee County police chief on Wednesday following allegations that he assaulted one of his officers.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Webbers Falls Police Chief Matthew Crittenden on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Crittenden allegedly assaulted one of his officers during an altercation about noon on Tuesday. Another officer who witnessed the altercation contacted the OSBI, requesting an investigation.
Special agents arrested Crittenden on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Muskogee County jail. Crittenden, 35, has since bonded out of jail. Charges have not yet been filed.
Featured video