A man shot after stabbing a man in a north Tulsa apartment died in the hospital on Thanksgiving, becoming the city's 60th homicide of 2019.
Alfred Guy, 48, was shot in the torso about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Square Apartments in the 1600 block of East Young Place. Guy reportedly came to the apartment demanding a ride from the owner, but he refused because of Guy's intoxication.
Guy reportedly pulled a knife and began to stab the apartment owner in the neck. The apartment owner, who remains hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, then shot Guy.
The apartment owner has not been arrested and no charges have been filed in the case, according to a news release.