Mayor G.T. Bynum was right: He did not have broad support for his proposal to create an Office of the Independent Monitor for the Tulsa Police Department.
Nearly everyone involved in the discussion liked — or could at least tolerate — the idea in theory, but when it came time to put it down on paper in the form of a city ordinance, a potential kumbaya moment went the way of political reality.
At least five city councilors told the Tulsa World last week they would have opposed the measure; two said they likely would have voted for it; and two couldn’t say for sure.
Bynum’s proposal called for the OIM to engage in community outreach, review best practices and recommend policy. But it was the independent monitor’s role in reviewing police use-of-force incidents that sparked the real controversy.
The police union wanted a state agency, not the OIM, to review such incidents.
Some community activists and city councilors didn’t think the proposal went far enough. They wanted the independent monitor to be present during police use-of-force investigations, and to be able to recommend discipline.
Other councilors were simply wary of creating what they described as a new city bureaucracy.
“I am stridently opposed to it and have been clear about that the whole way through,” said Councilor Ben Kimbro. “My opposition to it is generally that those things have the opportunity over the years through mission creep to turn into something they weren’t intended to, which oftentimes end up destroying good law enforcement careers.”
Recognizing the opposition, Bynum informed city councilors by email Friday that he was working to modify his proposal to “address similar goals through a less divisive vehicle.”
What will that vehicle look like? He’s not saying.
“As I said in my email to the council, I will present my suggested path forward on Sept. 25,” Bynum said Wednesday.
Other city councilors opposed to the OIM proposal as it was presented were Cass Fahler, Connie Dodson, Jeannie Cue and Vanessa Hall-Harper.
Fahler and Dodson each expressed concern about use-of-force incidents being reviewed by individuals without law enforcement experience, though Bynum’s proposal did not prohibit the independent monitor from having experience in law enforcement or criminal justice.
Bynum’s plan also would have allowed the OIM to hire an outside entity to do the reviews.
Dodson, like the police union, would have preferred to see the city contract with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to review Tulsa Police Department use-of-force investigations.
“Which would be our best shot at having an independent, outside-the-city review of those cases,” Dodson said.
Cue said she and her constituents still had too many questions about the OIM for her to have supported it.
“I started getting a lot of emails from people that I hadn’t heard from before concerned,” she said. “I think we need to have more public input and maybe even neighborhood meetings to discuss this.”
Hall-Harper’s opposition was rooted in a desire to give the OIM more powers, including the authority to initiate its own investigations and be present during police Internal Affairs investigations.
“I don’t think it was strong enough,” she said.
Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Crista Patrick said they would likely have voted for the proposal, though both acknowledged that they were not quite sure what the final proposal would have looked like.
Last month councilors on both sides of the issue offered amendments to the proposed ordinance. And during the City Council’s Aug. 28 public hearing, several members of the public who had been vocal advocates for police oversight made it clear they would prefer to have no OIM than one they perceived to have no teeth.
“I was pretty shocking to me,” Patrick said of the public comments. “... I think that concerned a good number of us because if the community doesn’t have buy-in to this plan, it is kind of pointless.”
Councilors Phil Lakin and Lori Decter Wright also said they were uncertain about what the final proposal would have included. Given that, they weren’t sure how they would have voted.
Councilors were unanimous on one point: They had no idea Bynum was going to pull his proposal.
“I was surprised that it happened,” Wright said. “But at the same time, given the discourse over the last few weeks, when I really thought about it, I was like, ‘Well, this is probably smarter than us continuing to debate it.’ ”
She added: “I know that this mayor wants to get it right, and I know that the council wants to get it right, so maybe that means starting from a different place now that we have received a lot of input from all sides of the equation.”
