Jeannie Cue loved the White House.
The longtime Tulsa city councilor spent almost six hours there Thursday attending the White House Conference with Women Municipal Leaders.
“No. 1, I got to tour the White House during Christmas, and then our committee meetings were very interesting,” Cue said.
Cue was one of about 75 female elected officials from around the country who attended the conference. Topics of discussion with senior Trump administration officials included community revitalization, economic growth and child care.
The conferees also discussed opportunity zones and the need to keep the dialogue going through the creation of a blog, Cue said. Opportunity zones are a tax benefit designed to encourage long-term equity investments in businesses and real property in designated under-served communities.
“The biggest take-away was that all cities have the same issues that we have,” she said. “From problems with day care to blighted areas in their cities, having enough funding.”
Cue said she was intrigued to hear what Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and her staff had to say about the growing possibilities to establish light rail systems.
“I want to learn more about what funding sources there are to get light rail for Tulsa,” Cue said.
The city councilor said she had never been inside the White House before and was overwhelmed by the history inside.
“There were Christmas trees and decorations in every room, pictures of George Washington, Martha Washington,” she said. “Pictures of the first lady and John Kennedy. It is remarkable to know the history and the architecture and the history of art they have at the White House.”
The conference ended at about 5:30 p.m. with a visit from a special guest.
“The vice president came in and talked,” Cue said. “They were having their Christmas party, and we got to see all of the people dressed in their gowns as they were going in.”
Cue paid her own airfare to attend the conference. The City Council approved $595 for her to use on a hotel and incidentals.
