White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEenany said Thursday that data was unavailable which points to a Tulsa health official claim that last month's Trump campaign rally contributed to a recent surge in the city's coronavirus cases.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, was asked Wednesday during a news conference whether contact tracers were beginning to see cases tied back to Trump’s June 20 rally at the BOK Center.
“The past two days we’ve had almost 500 cases, and we knew we had several large events a little over two weeks ago — which is about right,” Dart said. “So I guess you can connect the dots.”
Dart said he expected to see the health impact of the rally this week.
Tulsa County saw 122 new cases Thursday. The county remains at 72 fatal cases among 4,693 infections, with 94 hospitalized as of Tuesday. The rolling 7-day average for the county remains high at 144.7, according to the Tulsa Health Department, which reports 1,004 active infections.
When asked by a reporter Thursday if the correlation was credible, McEenany said data didn't indicate that to be case.
"I would just — I would just say that I have no data to indicate that on my end, but it’s the decision of individuals whether to go," McEenany said. "We encourage the wearing of masks. As the President said, if he couldn’t distance, he would. But it’s the individual choice of the person."