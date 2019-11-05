Widespread and heavy rainfall forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

Heavy rainfall, up to 5 inches in some areas, is expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday in eastern Oklahoma.
Chance for rain will increase across the region as moisture lifts northward, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. That moisture is expected to fall as rain during Wednesday and Thursday.
Rainfall amounts in northeast Oklahoma are expected to range from an inch to 2 inches. In the far southeast, rainfall amounts are expected to reach slightly hire, between 2½ inches and 3 inches.
Some areas may receive more rainfall totals up to 5 inches. Flash flooding and river flooding may be possible, according to the weather service.
The heaviest rainfalls are expected overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the weather service.
In the northeast, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach into the mid 60s before falling to overnight lows ranging from the high to mid 30s. Temperatures in the southeast are expected to fall to overnight lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.