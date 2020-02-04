The widow and son of an Oklahoma soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2008 attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union address as guests of President Donald Trump, the White House announced.
Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake of Enid was 26 when he and four other soldiers were killed when the vehicle in which they were riding detonated the device in Baghdad. He left behind a wife of four years, Kelli Hake, and their 1-year-old son, Gage.
Kelli and Gage Hake, now residents of Stillwater, were recognized at the State of the Union address as examples of Americans who suffered at the hands of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general killed by an American drone strike last month. Soleimani is said to have taught insurgents how to make improvised explosive devices like the one that killed Christopher Hake.
Hake enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation from Oklahoma Bible Academy in 2000. Based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, he was a squad leader on his second tour of duty in Iraq with the 4th Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.