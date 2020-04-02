Anne T. Murphy-Goodwin, the wife of Tulsan and former Marvel Comics editor in chief Archie Goodwin, passed away at her home March 27. She was 79.
Archie Goodwin, a revered comic writer and editor who was inducted posthumously in the Will Rogers High School Hall of Fame in 2015, died in 1998.
Anne is survived by their children, Jen and Seth, and spouses Gerard Guerin and Meg Fellerath. Anne was a magazine editor and artist who enjoyed film, reading, theater and museums. A graduate of New York University, Marymount College and Pratt Institute, she was an advocate for equality and women’s rights.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Archie Goodwin Memorial Award at School of Visual Arts in New York City.