...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY...
.MODERATE TO HEAVY SLEET AND SNOW IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE
REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A
STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. A WINTRY MIX
OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF
SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...A MIX OF SLEET AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING BEFORE CHANGING
OVER TO ALL SNOW. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST
AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR.
PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY OCCUR MAINLY DURING THE
AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING.
* WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE,
ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH
THE DAY WEDNESDAY BETWEEN THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO
OKROADS.ORG.
Tulsa workers prepare salt and sand for snow plows in preparation for winter weather at the West Maintenance Yard for the upcoming snow in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Snowfall totaling up to 6 inches is expected to fall throughout the region Wednesday.
High snowfall rates are expected to overcome warm soil temperatures that followed recent unseasonably high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Some areas may receive locally higher snow accumulations up to 8 inches.
Meteorologists forecast that snowfall will spread through the region from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Snowfall is expected to persist throughout most of Wednesday.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning, which is in effect from early Wednesday to midnight Wednesday. Snowfall was expected to begin around midnight Tuesday and progressively move south-southeast on Wednesday.
“Precipitation may begin as a period of sleet before a changeover to all snow Wednesday morning,” meteorologists said in the winter storm warning.
The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to be along the Interstate 44 corridor, according to the weather service. Tulsa is forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow between late Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Miami, Oklahoma, also is forecast to receive about 6 inches.
“Wintry precipitation moves in from the north late tonight (Tuesday) initially as a wintry mix, including the threat for freezing rain, before quickly changing to snow from I-44 and northward,” meteorologists said Tuesday. “This all-snow line will gradually work its way southward through the overnight hours.”
Other areas in the northeastern Oklahoma region were forecast to receive between 3 and 3½ inches. Road conditions were expected to deteriorate throughout Wednesday.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews were to be out at midnight and were prepared to treat highways all day and night on Wednesday, spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said.
ODOT has about 30 plow and salt/sand spreader trucks in the Tulsa area, she said.
The agency has 20,000 tons of salt and sand.
“We are very well stocked right now,” Mitchell said.
The city of Tulsa has:
• 66 truck-mounted salt spreaders
• Four truck-mounted liquid applicator systems
• 47 truck-mounted snow plows
• Seven four-wheel-drive pickup trucks equipped with snow plows
• Three motor graders for use as plows
• About 225,000 tons of salt
• Two salt brine mixing systems
Road crews will divide the city into 35 routes totaling 1,770 lane-miles.
In addition to arterial city roads, the city is responsible for maintaining the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and interstate highway entrance and exit ramps.
Arterial roads with the highest traffic are cleared first. Once the main streets are cleared, selected residential streets will be cleared, depending on traffic and steepness.
