OKLAHOMA CITY — Candidate filing begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday for legislative seats, Congress and one Corporation Commission position.
Candidates can mail in or use a delivery service to provide the required documents, but the paperwork must arrive by 5 p.m. Friday.
Candidates may also file in-person at the Capitol by means of a drive-through service meant to maintain social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.
Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the drive-through will be set up in the south parking lot at the Capitol. In addition, there will be a drop box inside the building.
Election Board staff did a dry run on Tuesday that went well.
"We are as ready as we can be for tomorrow," Ziriax said.
Twenty-five state Senate seats and 101 state House seats are up for grabs, as well as five U.S. House seats, one U.S. Senate seat and one corporation commission post.
Normally, only 24 of the 48 Senate seats would be up, but Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud, resigned the Senate District 28 seat effective Jan. 31.
Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, plans to file her paperwork in person.
“I am not taking a chance,” Blancett said. “I want to put eyeballs on whoever takes my stuff and gives me an acknowledgement that it was received.”
She said the problem with a delivery service is that if it does not make it by the deadline, there is no recourse.
“Frankly, with everything that is going on right now, it seems like filing for office is trivial at this point,” she said. “It is like standard political stuff nobody really cares about right now, but we need to make sure we have people in office for theright reasons.”
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, also plans to file in person.
“I am just not real good at timing mail,” he said.
Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, stayed in Oklahoma City after Monday’s session where lawmakers approved a health emergency declaration and passed bills to fill a fiscal year 2020 budget hole.
West was working Tuesday in his Capitol office. He plans to file in person and will file for two others as well.
He said he normally would use the mail to file.
“I thought about mailing it in, but didn’t want to take a chance with the mail system right now,” West said. “I don’t know if everything is running on time.”
Candidates filing for county offices will also be held Wednesday through Friday at local election boards.