One thing on which almost everyone can agree in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25: We have seen and heard this all before.
The cycles spiral backward not just to the recent past, to Breonna Taylor and Terence Crutcher and Trayvon Martin and the many others, but to Rodney King, to Chicago and Detroit and Watts in the 1960s, to Billie Holiday and Albert Meeropol’s “Strange Fruit,” to Tulsa and the Arkansas Delta and a bridge outside of Okemah, Oklahoma.
For many, the stories are the same. A black person is needlessly beaten or shot, often under the cover of law; various degrees of outrage and remorse ensue; good intentions are pledged; and then a few months later someone else is beaten or shot and it begins again.
Everyone can agree we’ve heard this all before. Less certain is how we make it stop.
Americans do not agree on policing. To many and probably most white Americans, the police are unequivocally the good guys. For Americans of color, and especially black Americans, that is not always the case.
“Black people, people of color and white people have very different experiences with police,” said Karlos Hill, chairman of the African American Studies Department at the University of Oklahoma.
“As a result, they see police in very different ways.”
This goes back a long way. In 1866, for instance, police prominently participated in deadly attacks on black Americans in Memphis and New Orleans. For decades, police were called on to enforce discriminatory laws and practices, both written and unwritten.
Hill, who has written and researched extensively on the subject, says police often participated in or acquiesced to the many lynchings that occurred from the end of the Civil War well into the 20th century.
Many people, especially white Americans, argue that such things happened a long time ago and are no longer relevant.
Hill said many black Americans see it differently.
“White people think that back between Jim Crow and modern America that suddenly there was a new mindset — that a reset button was pushed,” he said. “That police flipped on a dime; that they no longer had the same cultural tendencies.
“We cannot ever believe we’ve hit reset, … that race doesn’t have an appreciable impact.”
Hill said he knows his words may be harsh to some; he is, he said, usually more diplomatic.
But this particular moment is different.
“We have to do a lot of truth-telling,” Hill said.
One of those truths, he said, is that many white Americans don’t understand the issue central to black Americans when it comes to police violence.
“It’s not about breaking the law,” he said. “It’s about unnecessary force.”
Time and again, Hill said, white people breaking the law survive arrest and are “allowed to stand trial,” while for black people the situation “ends in brutalization and death.”
He compared Floyd, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill and wound up dead with a police officer’s knee in his neck, with Dylann Roof, a heavily armed white mass murderer whom North Carolina police managed to arrest without incident.
“How do white police find a way to de-escalate (that situation) … but not George Floyd?” Hill asked.
The first Americans to be concerned about police violence were white. Today we call them the Founders.
“We think of the Revolution as being about taxation, but another part of it was policing,” said Brian Hosmer, a long-time Tulsan recently named head of Oklahoma State University’s history department.
“Amendment 3 is really about policing.”
The Third Amendment to the U.S. Constitution bans the quartering of troops in private residences without the owners’ consent. Today it seems pretty anachronistic, but the issue was important enough in 1776 that it is cited in the Declaration of Independence as one of the grievances against the British government.
British troops were, in effect, the police force of the day. As American resistance to their authority rose, particularly in Boston, Parliament ordered residents to house the growing number of troops sent to enforce what became known as the Intolerable Acts. Their presence contributed to the outbreak of the American Revolution.
But Americans didn’t just resist the British. Within a few years of the Revolution, farmers in western Massachusetts were in armed rebellion against the higher taxes levied to pay for the war for independence.
Thus began a long line of uprisings, demonstrations, protests, riots and rebellions.
“It begins with feelings of injustice,” said Hosmer. “Accumulated grievances drive it. Events trigger it.”
Desperation, inequality and a sense of being ignored all contribute.
Civil conflicts illustrate the tension between two essential elements of governments, Hosmer said — especially governments that claim to derive their power from the people.
“Government has two responsibilities” in times of conflict, he said. “One is restoring order. The other is listening and addressing the concerns of those (creating the disorder).”
The difference between a riot and a demonstration can come down to which side of the barricades a person is on.
Take, for instance, the Boston Tea Party. To Americans, it was and is a symbol of defiance — brave patriots showing disdain for unjust taxes and government overreach.
But to the British government and the merchants whose tea was dumped into Boston Harbor, it was an act of lawless vandalism that destroyed what today would be a million dollars worth of private property.
Three years earlier, troops had opened fire on a crowd that had been heckling and throwing rocks at them. Five people were killed in what the British described as a riot.
Americans call it the Boston Massacre.
As Tulsa’s mayor, Dewey Bartlett was the face of local authority on the day Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher.
He was also mayor during the so-called Good Friday shootings, when two men went on a shooting rampage targeting black people in north Tulsa, killing three residents and wounding two others; when off-duty Police Officer Shannon Kepler shot and killed Jeremey Lake; and when Reserve Deputy Robert Bates fatally shot Eric Harris.
All three law officers were white, all three who were killed were African American.
Any of those events could have triggered violence, but none did. Bartlett, then-Police Chief Chuck Jordan and a group of strong African American clergymen Bartlett calls “The Reverends” were largely responsible.
Bartlett said he and his wife, Victoria Bartlett, began attending black churches soon after he was elected. He says he wanted not only to know people but to have relationships with them.
“After awhile I had some true friendships with the congregations and the pastors,” Bartlett said.
He and Jordan agreed in advance that if something bad happened they would confront it head on, he said. So when Crutcher was shot, they took the police video to Crutcher’s family and “The Reverends” first.
He credits those leaders with controlling a situation that easily could have spun into chaos.
Bartlett is hesitant to criticize police in general but agrees that “some overreact, without question. Sometimes people do something they shouldn’t do.”
He takes a simple approach to race relations.
“We try to get along the best we can,” Bartlett said. “Be respectful to each other, and most of the time it works.”
In recalling her days at the University of Oklahoma in the mid-1960s, “I almost forgot my name I got called the ‘N’ word so much,” former state Sen. Judy Eason McIntyre said.
A professor, when calling on her in class, referred to Eason McIntyre simply as “Negra.”
While some have referred to the disturbances of the past two weeks as riots, there has been very little violence or destruction compared to the great upheavals of the 1960s.
McIntyre not only lived through it, but in some cases she participated, driven by an anger born of her college experience. She sees and understands it in young people now.
“What you see with some is that they don’t know why but they’re angry,” she said. “When you go through something long enough, it becomes a part of you. You don’t really realize it.”
Now 75, Eason McIntyre says she is both frightened and hopeful.
She’s frightened, she said, because sometimes she feels as if “it’s gone back to the way it was in the ’60s — to the anger.”
She’s encouraged, she said, because she’s seeing something she never has — “a rainbow of color in the streets saying the same things black people have been talking about forever. … Do you know what it’s like for a black woman like me to see a white kid holding a sign that says ‘Black Lives Matter’?”
“When we had (demonstrations),” she said, “there might be one or two whites, but usually it was all black folks. It was perceived as ‘their issue.’ Protests were dismissed by the larger community as ‘There they go again.’ ”
Hill isn’t as sure.
If anything, he is discouraged. As a historian, he sees a long record of talk and not much action.
Nothing sends the average white person up the wall higher or faster than the terms “white supremacy” and “white privilege,” but to Hill and others the evidence is clear. For whatever good intentions there might be, they say, the system perpetuates racism.
“I cannot get over the fact that white people killed black people in public, that many white people — not all — were either supportive of these lynchings, indifferent to them or could not muster the outrage to pass an anti-lynching bill,” Hill said, referring to his research focus.
Hundreds of black Americans were lynched between the Civil War and the 1960s. Among the most widely viewed images of a lynching is a picture of a black mother and son hanging from a bridge near Okemah in 1911.
Only a few months before Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre, a black man named Henry Lowery was burned to death by a mob in the Arkansas Delta. His lynching received so much national publicity that the NAACP published a booklet consisting entirely of the newspaper stories.
“Strange Fruit,” a song by Abel Meeropol and recorded in 1939 by Billie Holiday, hauntingly describes lynching in a way that hangs over race relations to this day; more than that, many black Americans see it in every death at the hands of white authority.
“How,” Hill asks, “do we think the murder of George Floyd will change all of that?”
