Thousands of adoring fans and some number of not-so-adoring opponents are expected to greet President Donald Trump on Saturday night when he becomes the first U.S. chief executive in more than 25 years to visit Tulsa.
Trump followers began gathering in the city almost as soon as the 7 p.m. rally at the BOK Center was announced last week. In a larger sense, many have been waiting for months, ever since the COVID-19 epidemic put a stop to most live campaign activities.
The rally is expected to fill the 19,000-seat BOK Center, with room for thousands more in an overflow area, called the “Great American Outdoor Experience,” in the street outside.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma’s six Republican members of Congress are among those expected to appear at the event.
Trump fans have been camping out downtown for days to assure themselves a spot inside the arena, where seating is all general admission but tickets had to be reserved in advance.
Sporting colorful garb and signs, and in some cases selling Trump gear, they originally set up shop in front of the BOK Center. Late Thursday, however, they were shooed away to outside a roughly six-square-block perimeter set up around the arena.
The city put a curfew in place in the vicinity of the arena Thursday night, but the curfew was waived Friday afternoon, apparently after Trump’s intervention.
Trump tweeted that Mayor G.T. Bynum had agreed not to impose the curfew on “our many supporters … Enjoy yourselves.”
Not long after, the city issued a press release saying the curfew had been dropped at the request of the Secret Service.
Some think 100,000 or more people may cram into downtown Tulsa on Saturday. The expectation is that not all of them will be Trump fans.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said that’s fine.
“If you’re a peaceful protester, we welcome your voice to be heard in Tulsa,” he said at a Friday afternoon press conference.
About a mile northeast of the arena, a Juneteenth celebration will be in full swing in the Greenwood District. A similar distance to the southeast, at Veterans Park, an organized protest is planned.
Those two groups have vowed to stay away from the BOK Center, but officials remain on edge. The announcement that Trump was coming to Tulsa sparked an outcry from people worried about COVID-19 and others angry about the originally scheduled date of June 19 — or Juneteenth, an important day in the history of emancipation of enslaved people in the West and one celebrated in Tulsa for decades.
Some suspected that Trump’s campaign purposely chose the date to provoke African Americans in the wake of unrest and numerous protests over the deaths of black people at the hands of police.
Trump, though, told the Wall Street Journal this week that neither he nor anyone in his inner circle had ever heard of Juneteenth until the recent fuss arose. He said a Secret Service agent explained it to him.
Tentative plans for Trump to meet with black Tulsa leaders in Greenwood were scuttled by the community, but Vice President Mike Pence might meet with some Saturday.
How close anti-Trump protesters or anyone else will get to the BOK Center without a ticket is not clear, but it appears that they will be held at some length. Downtown is cordoned off west of Boulder Avenue between Archer and Sixth streets, and access is expected to be limited.
Recent unrest throughout the country has left law enforcement officials on edge. While most protests have been peaceful, including in Tulsa, some have erupted into rioting. In a few places, protesters have taken over parts of a city.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office have called on other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for reinforcements, as well as the Oklahoma National Guard.
Trump created a stir Friday afternoon by tweeting: “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”
Some interpreted that as a suggestion that Trump might call on regular military forces, as he threatened to do in Washington, D.C., several weeks ago. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office said Friday that no regular military troops have been dispatched to Tulsa.
Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has in the past said such use of the military should be only a last resort.
Stitt took a more moderate tone.
“I don’t know exactly what the President was talking about,” he said, “but I assume peaceful protesters absolutely.
“We’ve got Tulsa Police Department. We’ve got Highway Patrol. We’ll have some National Guard folks behind the scenes. We will protect your right to peacefully protest.
“There’s a difference, though, when you start destroying someone else’s property. Then we’re gonna be there, and we’re gonna be tough on that. We’re gonna make sure that we hold those folks accountable.”
Gallery: Photos from the scene as more Trump supporters gather in Tulsa before rally
