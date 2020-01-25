A woman died Saturday morning following a collision on the Keystone Expressway.
The woman, who was not identified Saturday, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape eastbound on the Expressway in the far right lane, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The driver abruptly swerved left and crossed into westbound traffic. Police were dispatched to the collision about 4:50 a.m. Saturday.
While traveling in the opposite lanes, the vehicle collided with a westbound 1998 Honda Civic and overturned. Emergency responders pronounced the SUV’s driver dead at the scene, according to the release.
The Civic’s driver sustained a minor head wound. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Investigators found “a large amount of prescription medications” in the SUV, and they suspect that may have played a role in the collision.
