Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot early Tuesday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting about 12:15 a.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Mohawk Boulevard after a woman was found shot in the neck.
Soconda Boyd, 47, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers found numerous shell casings at the scene, but witnesses have reportedly not been fully cooperative with the investigation.
A dark-colored SUV was possibly involved in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday morning.