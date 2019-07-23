Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot early Tuesday. 

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 12:15 a.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Mohawk Boulevard after a woman was found shot in the neck. 

Soconda Boyd, 47, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers found numerous shell casings at the scene, but witnesses have reportedly not been fully cooperative with the investigation. 

A dark-colored SUV was possibly involved in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday morning. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you