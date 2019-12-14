A woman was critically injured late Friday night after a car struck her while she chased a man across Memorial Drive.
Two women reportedly attacked a man about 10:30 p.m. in the Eufloric Releaf Dispensary, located in the 1100 block of South Memorial Drive, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. Witnesses told police the two women lost the fight and were on the ground.
As the man was leaving the area, one of the women got up and chased him across Memorial Drive. A southbound vehicle struck the woman as she crossed the road. And the vehicle drove away from the scene, according to the release. The other woman left the scene, also.
Emergency responders transported the injured woman to a hospital, where she is said to have life-threatening injuries. As of Friday night, she was in critical condition.