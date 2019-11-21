A woman was hospitalized Thursday evening after a gun discharged in a neighboring apartment, passed through her wall, struck her and then continued on into her living room.
Emergency responders transported her to a hospital for treatment, Tulsa Police Sgt. Dennis Smith said.
Tulsa police were dispatched before 11 p.m. Thursday to the Riverpark apartments, located in the 7800 block of South Wheeling Avenue.
Officers arrived to find the woman in her apartment. She was in bed when the bullet came through her wall. Smith said that it appeared "that round then went through her leg and proceeded through the wall into her living room."
The bullet came from a neighboring apartment. The man who was handling the firearm reportedly went to check on his neighbor after the discharge.
Police detained him during their investigation. As of Thursday night, it was unclear if he would be arrested.
Featured video