A woman and an infant were killed in a south Tulsa collision Monday after a reported beer theft.
Police Lt. Kurt Dodd said a car, driven by a man and carrying the woman and infant, was speeding west on 51st Street and ran at least one red light — at Hudson Avenue — before it crashed into a pickup exiting Interstate 44 about 4:30 p.m.
Dodd said the car appeared to be fleeing from the 7600 block of East 61st Street, where the beer theft was reported, but he said detectives will investigate further.
The woman died at the scene, and firefighters extricated the man and infant before they were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The baby later died.
The pickup driver was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Dodd said.
He called the collision “horrible” and grappled with the contrasting consequences of what would have been a “basic misdemeanor crime” but turned into a matter of life and death.
“This is tragic on so many levels,” Dodd said.
Officers closed 51st Street from Harvard Avenue east to Marion Avenue, as well as the adjacent I-44 entrance and exit ramps, while they processed the scene.