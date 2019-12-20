A Bristow woman died after the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig near Kellyville.
Emergency responders pronounced Reagan Ballard, 27, of Bristow, dead at the scene, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Ballard was driving a 2014 Ford Focus eastbound about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 66, about 3 miles west of Kellyville. Troopers state in the collision report that Ballard's vehicle traveled left of the center line and struck a westbound tractor-trailer rig head-on.
Ballard's condition around the time of the collision and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to the report.