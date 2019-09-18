A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man was booked into jail after being treated for injuries he received in a domestic incident at an east Tulsa residence late Tuesday.
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 6500 block of East 26th Place and to a nearby convenience store.
At the convenience store, they found a woman who had been shot by her spouse, Tulsa Police Capt. Malcolm Wightman said. At the residence, located several blocks away, they found her spouse who had apparently been struck by a car.
Police described the woman’s injuries as possibly life threatening. The man, later identified as Nicholas Nielson, reportedly told police that his spouse attempted to run over him.
Officers cordoned off part of the block while investigating, and they attempted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to find a third-party witness.
Wednesday morning, Sgt. Joe Gamboa said it appeared the woman hit Nielson with a car and he shot her once in the chest, after which she drove to the convenience store seeking help. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The woman remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.
Nielson was released and booked into the Tulsa County jail about 4:15 a.m. on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond, according to online jail records.
Gamboa couldn’t say whether detectives plan to arrest the woman if she is released from the hospital, but he said officers made separate reports for the alleged assault with the car and the shooting.
Witnesses told police the couple had previous domestic disputes, Gamboa said.
Featured video
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program