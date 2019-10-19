A woman was shot in the hand while struggling with one of two robbers at an east Tulsa nail salon.
Police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the Family Hair and Nail Salon, 3112 S. 108th East Ave., in reference to the shooting and armed robbery, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Two masked men entered the salon, both armed with handguns, and demanded money. A woman inside the salon struggled with one of the robbers. His firearm discharged during the struggle, striking the woman in the hand and another shot broke the glass door.
The robbers fled with a large amount of cash, police said. They fled from the business on black sport-style motorcycle.
Emergency responders transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of a graze wound on her hand.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.