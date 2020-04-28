A woman was hospitalized late Monday after being shot in the head while sitting in her south Tulsa home.
The home, in the 7100 block of East 80th Street, backs up to 81st Street, and it appears someone shot through her backyard privacy fence as she was sitting beyond a sliding glass door at a table about 11:40 p.m., police said.
Tulsa Police Lt. Darren Bristow said at least three rounds came through the fence, with two hitting the exterior of the home and one shattering the glass door, ricocheting off the side of the woman's head and into an interior wall.
The woman's husband and a small child were home at the time, but both were unharmed.
"(Her husband) heard the glass break, and that's when he ran in there and found her lying on the floor," Bristow said. "He called 911."
Due to the angle and height of the bullet holes, officers think the shooter was on foot, and they don't yet believe it was intentional.
"Pretty lucky shot to have hit her like that, but until we know otherwise, we'll think it's accidental," he said.
Bristow considered the shooting "very unusual," but he said detectives will determine whether there was intent behind it.