A woman was shot and a man injured by a vehicle during a domestic event at an east Tulsa residence.
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 6500 block of East 26th Place and to a nearby convenience store.
At the convenience store, they found a woman who had been shot by her spouse, Tulsa Police Capt. Malcolm Wightman said. At the residence, located several blocks away, they found her spouse who had apparently been injured by a car.
Police described the woman's injuries as possibly life threatening. The man reportedly told police that his spouse attempted to run him over.
Officers cordoned off part of the block while investigating the scene and attempted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to find a third-party witness. Investigators were trying to determine which assault preceded the other.
Both people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions were unavailable Wednesday morning.
