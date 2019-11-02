A Kellyville woman trying to remove a roadway obstruction was struck and killed by an SUV on Friday night.
Medical personnel pronounced Brittany Victory, 33, of Kellyville, dead at a Sapulpa hospital after the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
A Ford F-150 lost its load about 7 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 66, just west of Sapulpa. Victory reportedly stopped her vehicle in the roadway, exited and attempted to remove the load from the roadway, according to the report.
A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse swerved to avoid striking the parked vehicle and struck Victory, according to the report.
Three juveniles in Victory's vehicle were not injured in the collision, nor were the drivers or passengers of the other vehicles.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the report. The roadway was dry and weather clear at the time of the collision.