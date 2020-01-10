Tulsa police have identified the woman who died while in custody of the city’s jail on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Detention officers found Lawanda Ward, 46, unresponsive about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release late Friday afternoon. Tulsa police officers booked Ward into the jail about 7 p.m. Jan. 2. She was booked on six misdemeanor warrants and later held on an additional warrant.
Emergency responders and a detention officer transported Ward to a hospital after she was found unresponsive in the cell. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the hospital.
Tulsa police initially reported that Ward had surrendered to the jail. However, Tulsa Police Lt. Shane Tuell said in the news release that it was later confirmed that officers arrested and booked Ward on the outstanding warrants.
Ward reportedly complained of not feeling well when she was booked, but Tuell previously said EMSA paramedics checked and cleared her the same day.
Tulsa Police Department officials requested that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations “conduct a full independent investigation of this incident,” according to the news release.
The jail inspection division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the state Medical Examiner’s Office and Tulsa Police Department’s homicide unit are also investigating the death.