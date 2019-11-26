Emergency management officials ordered parts of a west-central county to evacuate in the midst of a dangerous wildfire near the towns of Fargo and Mooreland.
A wildfire, located northwest of Fargo, was moving rapidly southeast about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.
Those living in the area are advised to evacuate to the south or southeast.
"Dense smoke will likely precede the fire significantly reducing visibility," meteorologists state in a fire warning.
It is hazardous to drive into smoke. Evacuees are encouraged to follow safety instruction from their local emergency management officials and to evacuate quickly.