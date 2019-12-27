Three Yale teens were injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Pawnee County on Christmas Day, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
All, aged 15, 12 and 13, were riding one Honda ATV southbound on Quay Road about 2 miles north of Quay when they struck a pothole and the four-wheeler went into a broad slide for about 62 feet, the report states.
The vehicle then began to roll, separating from the driver and two passengers, before traveling another 60 feet and rolling off the gravel road, where it continued for an additional 42 feet before coming to rest, the report states.
The 13-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition, and the 15-year-old driver and 12-year-old passenger were treated at a local hospital.
None were wearing helmets, according to the report.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.