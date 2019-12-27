Three Yale juveniles were injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Pawnee County on Christmas Day, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The youths, ages 15, 12 and 13, were riding a Honda ATV south on Quay Road about 2 miles north of Quay when they hit a pothole and the four-wheeler went into a slide, the report states.
The 13-year-old passenger was flown to a hospital in Tulsa in critical condition, and the 15-year-old driver and 12-year-old passenger were treated at a local hospital.
The juveniles were not wearing helmets, according to the report. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.