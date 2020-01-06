The Tulsa teen who suffered burns over most of his body in a duplex fire in late November succumbed to his injuries, his mother confirmed Monday.
Jessica Kackley said the condition of her 14-year-old son, Trayson Kackley, looked promising for a couple of weeks, but he fell victim to an infection while in treatment in Texas and died Dec. 16.
"He just took a turn for the worse," Kackley said. "He tried hard but it was just too much for his little body."
Kackley pulled Trayson out of their burning home Nov. 26 in a harrowing scene better fit for a nightmare than reality. The blaze seemed to erupt in the living room at the fireplace, and it gutted their side of the duplex. An online fundraiser garnered more than $6,000 for the family in the aftermath.
Fire investigators determined the manner of the fire was accidental, but Kackley said she has others looking into the cause.
She and Trayson were separated in treatment in different states for more than a week, but when she was able to travel south, she said she spent five days with him before he died.
The two conversed as normal, she said, looking through Trayson's Snapchat and talking about what he wanted for Christmas (a new XBox, controller and headset). He was in good spirits, and more like himself — sneaking goofy faces at her across the room, she said.
When his condition worsened, he was quickly sedated for the pain before he slipping away.
The seventh grader is remembered as a bike-riding, dirt-loving boy turned gamer in his teens who kept a handful of close friends, like his best friend, Sebastian, his mother said. His favorite video games were "Call of Duty" and, of course, the highly popular "Fortnite."
"He was a 'Fortnite' king," Kackley said, adding that Trayson could easily whip out all the dances from the game.
Outside, he jumped on the family's trampoline, practicing flips before he dragged a mattress, much to his mother's dismay, out into his yard to try them on the ground.
The middle child of three always requested his mom's spaghetti for a meal, and he had a typical love-hate relationship with his younger sister, Talaney, 8, but he and his big sister, Tayla, 20, were "like peas and carrots." The two held fast to one another through many trials growing up, Kackley said.
In the midst of her grief, Kackley busies herself to keep gnawing questions at bay: What could I have done differently? Could I have done something more so he would still be here?
But even Trayson told her over the phone the first time she got to hear his voice days after the accident: "‘You did so good, Mom. I love you.’”
And though Kackley acknowledges Trayson's death was probably easier than the recovery he would have faced, she said she's still selfish.
"I would much rather him have ... gotten through this," she said. "So he could still be here for me to watch him grow up."