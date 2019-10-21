A 15-year-old boy remained in critical condition Monday after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex, police said.
Thomas Avery was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and possession of stolen property after former conviction of a felony after officers were dispatched to the shooting Saturday, according to online jail records.
Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to the St. Thomas Square apartments in the 1000 block of East 61st Street, where they found the boy shot in the forehead. He was taken to a hospital and immediately underwent surgery, according to a news release.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Monday that Avery was arrested in connection with the shooting and the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Avery remained jailed Monday afternoon in lieu of $82,000 bond.
Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Avery shot the boy in the head but acted surprised when the gun fired, according to an arrest report. However, witnesses reportedly told investigators they didn’t believe the shooting was accidental. Avery fled the apartment after the shooting, witnesses said.
Detectives received a real-time Crime Stoppers tip during the investigation on the location of the weapon used, a .45 caliber Luger handgun, according to an arrest report. The tip also indicated the gun was jammed when it was discarded in a field behind a building in the 6000 block of South Newport Avenue.
Officers reportedly found the gun, which had blood evidence on it, along with Avery’s discarded cellphone in the same area. Detectives also recovered some of Avery’s clothing worn at the shooting at an apartment in the 5900 block of South Newport.